United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,244,457
- Mintage PROOF 15,123
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,600. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (42)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (72)
- HERVERA (10)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (10)
- London Coins (27)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (6)
- SINCONA (15)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (17)
- Stack's (18)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (5)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
794 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 431 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search