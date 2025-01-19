flag
Half Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,244,457
  • Mintage PROOF 15,123

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,600. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
794 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 431 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1902 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
