Half Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,600. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (224) UNC (42) AU (15) XF (45) VF (32) F (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (10) MS63 (17) MS62 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (17) PF62 (33) PF61 (36) PF60 (13) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (55) NGC (102) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (12)

Bolaffi (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (42)

Coins of the Realm (1)

DNW (7)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (14)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (72)

HERVERA (10)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (10)

London Coins (27)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (4)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (6)

SINCONA (15)

Soler y Llach (12)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (18)

St James’s (17)

Stack's (18)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (5)