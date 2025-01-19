United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Two pounds 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,98 g
- Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,807
- Mintage PROOF 8,066
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (652)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
1885 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two pounds 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
