flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Two pounds 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Two pounds 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Two pounds 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,807
  • Mintage PROOF 8,066

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (652)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (39)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (41)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Bolaffi (13)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (29)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (16)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (7)
  • Goldberg (17)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (84)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (30)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coins (11)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (14)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
  • Nomisma (8)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (20)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (14)
  • Spink (50)
  • St James’s (16)
  • Stack's (30)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (32)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
1885 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Via - September 30, 2024
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1902 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1902 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access