Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,913,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 8992 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Stephen Album - November 4, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

