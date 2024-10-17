United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 8992 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
