Farthing 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 64589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 81. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (3) Service NNC (3) NGC (3) PCGS (1)