Farthing 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1910 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1910 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,598,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 64589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 81. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1910 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

