United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 64589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 81. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Farthing 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
