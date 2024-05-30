flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1908 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1908 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,265,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,249. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 401 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1908 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

