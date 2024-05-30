Farthing 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,249. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS60 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) Service NNC (4)