Farthing 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1904 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1904 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,629,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • BAC (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 680 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1904 at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

