United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 680 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Farthing 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
