Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

