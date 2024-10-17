flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,125,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 841 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1902 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

