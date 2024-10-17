United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,125,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 841 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
