United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 0,95 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 288,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- BAC (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Katz (7)
- Nihon (3)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
