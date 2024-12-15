flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Third Farthing 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Third Farthing 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 0,95 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 288,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1902 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price

