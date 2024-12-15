Third Farthing 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (10) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) RD (6) RB (13) BN (4) Service NGC (13) PCGS (12)

