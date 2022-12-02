Halfpenny 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 72161 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) RB (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)