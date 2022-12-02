United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,770,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 72161 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search