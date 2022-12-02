flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1910 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1910 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,770,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 72161 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1910 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1910 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access