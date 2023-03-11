United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,620,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 56254 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
