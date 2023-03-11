flag
Halfpenny 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1908 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1908 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,620,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 56254 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1908 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

