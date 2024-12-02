United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,673,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- DNW (4)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search