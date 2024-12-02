Halfpenny 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (48) AU (21) XF (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (11) MS64 (13) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) RD (10) RB (20) BN (7) Service PCGS (6) NGC (32)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Auction World (2)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

CMA Auctions (1)

DNW (4)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (20)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)