Halfpenny 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1902 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,673,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1902 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
