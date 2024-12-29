flag
Penny 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Penny 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Penny 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
