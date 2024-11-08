United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1706 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1706 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (16)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3196 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1706 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search