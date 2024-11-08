flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1706 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Crown 1706 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1706 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1706 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3196 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1706 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
