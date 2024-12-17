flag
Sixpence 1710. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1710 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1710 Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1710 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34732 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF40 ICG
United Kingdom Sixpence 1710 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

