Sixpence 1710. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1710 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34732 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

