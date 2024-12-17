United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1710. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1710 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34732 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (3)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search