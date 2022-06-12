flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1706 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1706 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1706 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1706 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

