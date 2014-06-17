flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1704 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1704 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1704 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 17, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

