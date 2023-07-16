United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4364 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
