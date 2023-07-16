flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Twopence 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Twopence 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4364 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1710 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
United Kingdom Twopence 1710 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

