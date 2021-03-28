flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1706 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1706 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 65. Bidding took place October 24, 2018.

United Kingdom Twopence 1706 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1706 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1706 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1706 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1706 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

