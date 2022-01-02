United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1704 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1704
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1704 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 2, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
