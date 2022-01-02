flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1704 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Twopence 1704 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Twopence 1704 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1704 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1704 at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1704 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1704 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1704 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1704 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access