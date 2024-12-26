United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,9 g
- Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
153354 $
Price in auction currency 120000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
68287 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1711 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search