Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (15) NCS (1)

