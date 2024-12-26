flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,9 g
  • Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
153354 $
Price in auction currency 120000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
68287 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1711 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1711 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access