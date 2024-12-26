United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,9 g
- Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1706 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
26019 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 JPY
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
273148 $
Price in auction currency 240000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
