United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,9 g
  • Pure gold (1,2353 oz) 38,4223 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1706 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
26019 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
273148 $
Price in auction currency 240000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Post Union" at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

