United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
91049 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
408000 $
Price in auction currency 408000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
