flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
91049 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
408000 $
Price in auction currency 408000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction GINZA - November 23, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction UBS - September 5, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1706 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access