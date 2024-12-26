Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1706 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)