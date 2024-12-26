flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 52171 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1155 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1711 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access