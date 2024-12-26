United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 52171 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1155 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1711 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search