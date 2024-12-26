flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22733 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 JPY
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4301 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1710 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access