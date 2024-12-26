United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22733 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 JPY
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4301 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
