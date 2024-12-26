Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1710 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,400,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

