Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

