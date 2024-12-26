United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1702
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1702 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search