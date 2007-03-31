Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 129 (1910) (Thailand, Rama V)
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama V
- Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
- Year RS 129 (1910)
- Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 129 (1910) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 230,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2007.
