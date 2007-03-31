Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 129 (1910) (Thailand, Rama V)

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year RS 129 (1910)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 129 (1910) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 230,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2007.

Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 129 (1910) at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition AU
For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

