Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 124 (1905) (Thailand, Rama V)

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year RS 124 (1905)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

