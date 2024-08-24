Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 124 (1905) (Thailand, Rama V)
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama V
- Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
- Year RS 124 (1905)
- Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
