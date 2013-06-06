1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,756.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) Service PCGS (4)