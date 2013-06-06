Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) (Thailand, Rama V)
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama V
- Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
- Year RS 123 (1904)
- Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,756.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 5825.63 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
