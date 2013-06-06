Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) (Thailand, Rama V)

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year RS 123 (1904)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1735 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,756.25. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Stack's (4)
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) at auction Stack's - August 27, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) at auction Stack's - April 1, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 5825.63 USD
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) at auction Stack's - August 20, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2013
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 123 (1904) at auction Morton & Eden - June 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
