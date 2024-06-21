1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 25195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (9) XF (9) VF (4) F (1) VG (1)

