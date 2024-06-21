Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 (Thailand, Rama V)
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama V
- Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
- Year 1876
- Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 25195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
