Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 (Thailand, Rama V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 25195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction VINCHON - October 20, 2020
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama V Coins of Thailand in 1876 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 1/8 Baht (Fuang) Numismatic auctions
