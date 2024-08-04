Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2542 (1999)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (12)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 2, 2011
Seller Eurseree
Date April 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 4, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date April 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1999 "King's 72nd Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1999 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 6000 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search