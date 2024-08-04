Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2542 (1999)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eurseree (12)
- Rauch (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1999 "King's 72nd Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search