6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2542 (1999) "King's 72nd Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)