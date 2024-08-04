Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2536 (1993) "100th Anniversary of Rama VII" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,484
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2536 (1993)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2536 (1993) "100th Anniversary of Rama VII". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1583 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Eurseree (58)
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
90000 ฿
Price in auction currency 90000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
78000 ฿
Price in auction currency 78000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1993 "100th Anniversary of Rama VII", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
