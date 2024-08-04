Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2535 (1992)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 18,000. Bidding took place August 7, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (10)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - August 7, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date August 7, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18000 ฿
Price in auction currency 18000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 27, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
15500 ฿
Price in auction currency 15500 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 4, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date April 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 21, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date July 21, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 16, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date December 16, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

