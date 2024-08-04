6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 18,000. Bidding took place August 7, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6)