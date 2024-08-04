Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "King's 64th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 18,000. Bidding took place August 7, 2010.
Seller Eurseree
Date August 7, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18000 ฿
Price in auction currency 18000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
15500 ฿
Price in auction currency 15500 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date April 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Eurseree
Date July 21, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Eurseree
Date December 16, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

