Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,200

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2535 (1992)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1992 "Queen's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

