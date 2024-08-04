Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: thaigoldcoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Mintage UNC 1,600
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2535 (1992)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 17,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (8)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - March 27, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
17000 ฿
Price in auction currency 17000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
17500 ฿
Price in auction currency 17500 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - July 26, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1992 "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

