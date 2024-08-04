6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 17,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6)