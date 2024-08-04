Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 17,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2010.
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
17000 ฿
Price in auction currency 17000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
17500 ฿
Price in auction currency 17500 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1992 "Princess Sirindhorn's Magsaysay Foundation Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
