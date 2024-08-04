Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 591
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2534 (1991)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 60,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1991 "World Health Organization", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
