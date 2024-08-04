Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: thaigoldcoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 591

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2534 (1991)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 60,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (77)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
60000 ฿
Price in auction currency 60000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
24000 ฿
Price in auction currency 24000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 4, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date August 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - December 2, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - September 30, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - September 30, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2534 (1991) "World Health Organization" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1991 "World Health Organization", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

