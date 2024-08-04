Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,067
  • Mintage PROOF 670

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2531 (1988)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 19,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (2)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
19500 ฿
Price in auction currency 19500 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1988 "42nd Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

