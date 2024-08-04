Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,067
- Mintage PROOF 670
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2531 (1988)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 19,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2008.
Where to sell?
