Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "Institute of Technology" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 700
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2530 (1987)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "Institute of Technology". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61230 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eurseree (12)
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
145000 ฿
Price in auction currency 145000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
145000 ฿
Price in auction currency 145000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date November 29, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 4, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1987 "Institute of Technology", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search