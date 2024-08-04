6000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "Institute of Technology" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "Institute of Technology". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61230 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)