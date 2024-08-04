Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,471
  • Mintage PROOF 99

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2525 (1982)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3048 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 575. Bidding took place June 29, 2011.

Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 8, 2012
Seller Eurseree
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
33000 ฿
Price in auction currency 33000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 8, 2012
Seller Eurseree
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
30000 ฿
Price in auction currency 30000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 8, 2012
Seller Eurseree
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 8, 2012
Seller Eurseree
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 2, 2011
Seller Eurseree
Date April 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 27, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 13, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date December 13, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 21, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date July 21, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 21, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date July 21, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 21, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date July 21, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date July 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date July 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1982 "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

