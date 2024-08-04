6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Queen Sirikit 50th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3048 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 575. Bidding took place June 29, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (15)