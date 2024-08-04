5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

