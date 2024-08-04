Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure gold (0,8681 oz) 27 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,400

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 5000 Baht
  • Year BE 2520 (1977)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2019
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - December 10, 2011
Seller Eurseree
Date December 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 26, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date July 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date July 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - July 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date July 5, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Baht 1977 "King's 50th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

