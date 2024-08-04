Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure gold (0,8681 oz) 27 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,400
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 5000 Baht
- Year BE 2520 (1977)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "King's 50th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Eurseree (6)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Baht 1977 "King's 50th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
