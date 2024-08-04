Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 33,437 g
  • Pure gold (0,9675 oz) 30,0933 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,602
  • Mintage PROOF 623

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 5000 Baht
  • Year BE 2517 (1974)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Eurseree (24)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisor (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (23)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3254 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2536 $
Price in auction currency 2300 CHF
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction HAYNAULT - May 13, 2024
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Holmasto - December 18, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Thailand 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" at auction Heritage - August 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 25, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Baht 1974 "White-eyed River Martin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1974 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 5000 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search