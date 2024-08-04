Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 33,437 g
- Pure gold (0,9675 oz) 30,0933 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,602
- Mintage PROOF 623
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 5000 Baht
- Year BE 2517 (1974)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
