5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 5000 Baht BE 2517 (1974) "White-eyed River Martin". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 30365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (64) UNC (69) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (5) MS67 (9) MS66 (14) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (24) PF68 (8) PF67 (8) PF66 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (45) Service PCGS (13) NGC (72)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Eurseree (24)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (2)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (39)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (2)

Hess Divo (3)

Holmasto (1)

London Coins (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numisor (3)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (23)

Stephen Album (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

Via (1)

WAG (1)