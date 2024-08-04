Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,100

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 3000 Baht
  • Year BE 2535 (1992)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 53949 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Stack's - April 5, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 5, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - March 5, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date March 5, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3000 Baht 1992 "Queen's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

