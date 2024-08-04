Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,5 g
- Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 7,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,100
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 3000 Baht
- Year BE 2535 (1992)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 53949 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Eurseree (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 5, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
