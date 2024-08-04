3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2535 (1992) "Queen's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 53949 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 5, 2018.

