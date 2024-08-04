Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,904
  • Mintage PROOF 780

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 3000 Baht
  • Year BE 2531 (1988)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Eurseree (3)
  • Stack's (2)
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" at auction Eurseree - December 16, 2006
Seller Eurseree
Date December 16, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3000 Baht 1988 "42nd Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

