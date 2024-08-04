Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,5 g
- Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 7,904
- Mintage PROOF 780
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 3000 Baht
- Year BE 2531 (1988)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2531 (1988) "42nd Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Eurseree (3)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3000 Baht 1988 "42nd Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search