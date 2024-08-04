Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

3000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 3000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 3000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 3000 Baht
  • Year BE 2530 (1987)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 10,500. Bidding took place April 2, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (1)
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "King's 60th Birthday" at auction Eurseree - April 5, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date April 5, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3000 Baht 1987 "King's 60th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

