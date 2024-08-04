Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 41622 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
29000 ฿
Price in auction currency 29000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3000 Baht 1978 "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
