3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 41622 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (98) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (5) MS67 (6) MS66 (7) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (17) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Eurseree (97)

Stack's (3)