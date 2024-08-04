Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Taisei

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 3000 Baht
  • Year BE 2521 (1978)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 41622 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (97)
  • Stack's (3)
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 3, 2021
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
29000 ฿
Price in auction currency 29000 THB
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 3000 Baht BE 2521 (1978) "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3000 Baht 1978 "Graduation of Prince Vijiralongkorn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

