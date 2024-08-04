Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: EUR-SEREE COLLECTING

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,000
  • Mintage PROOF 9,600

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 12000 Baht
  • Year BE 2549 (2006)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40319 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

  Stack's (3)
  • Stack's (3)
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Thailand 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12000 Baht 2006 "60th Anniversary of Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

