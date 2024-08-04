Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,000
- Mintage PROOF 9,600
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 12000 Baht
- Year BE 2549 (2006)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 12000 Baht BE 2549 (2006) "60th Anniversary of Reign". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40319 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
