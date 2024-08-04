Tot (8 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (4) XF (6) VF (7) F (3) G (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (17) MS62 (9) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's (2)

CNG (1)

Eurseree (15)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Künker (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (8)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (6)

UBS (2)

Westfälische (2)