Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Tot (8 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11472 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Tot (8 Baht) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
