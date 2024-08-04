Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Tot (8 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse Tot (8 Baht) 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse Tot (8 Baht) 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,84 g
  • Pure gold (0,2269 oz) 7,056 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination Tot (8 Baht)
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Mint Bangkok
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Eurseree (15)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (8)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11472 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1863 at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tot (8 Baht) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IV Coins of Thailand in 1863 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins Tot (8 Baht) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search