Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 60,77 g
- Pure gold (1,9518 oz) 60,7092 g
- Diameter 45 mm
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination Tamlung (4 Baht)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
