Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)