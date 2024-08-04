Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 60,77 g
  • Pure gold (1,9518 oz) 60,7092 g
  • Diameter 45 mm

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination Tamlung (4 Baht)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Thailand Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Thailand Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tamlung (4 Baht) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

