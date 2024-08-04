Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,997)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,0705 oz) 2,1934 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht)
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Mint Bangkok
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Eurseree (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (5)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (9)
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5020 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Eurseree - April 3, 2021
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 8, 2020
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - October 8, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

