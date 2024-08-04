Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

