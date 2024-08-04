Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5020 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
