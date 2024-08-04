Pit (4 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pit (4 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20651 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2013.

