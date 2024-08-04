Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Pit (4 Baht) 1863 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pit (4 Baht) 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV struck at the Bangkok Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20651 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pit (4 Baht) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
