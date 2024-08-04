2 Baht 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2 Baht 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (4) G (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)