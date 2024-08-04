Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2 Baht 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Obverse 2 Baht 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV Reverse 2 Baht 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IV

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 30,35 g
  • Pure gold (0,9748 oz) 30,3197 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 2 Baht
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2 Baht 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
138060 $
Price in auction currency 20000000 JPY
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - December 3, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition G
Selling price
41000 ฿
Price in auction currency 41000 THB
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - November 28, 2015
Seller Eurseree
Date November 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Stack's - April 8, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date April 8, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - March 21, 2015
Seller Eurseree
Date March 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - March 23, 2013
Seller Eurseree
Date March 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - August 7, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date August 7, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 2 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - July 26, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Baht 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

