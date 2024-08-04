Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2 Baht 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2 Baht 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
138060 $
Price in auction currency 20000000 JPY
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition G
Selling price
41000 ฿
Price in auction currency 41000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date November 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 8, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Baht 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
